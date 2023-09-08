Home / Economy / News / With 23-fold increase, Indian defence exports reach Rs 16,000 crore mark

With 23-fold increase, Indian defence exports reach Rs 16,000 crore mark

The Indian indigenous defence industry has achieved the success in expanding exports with sale of major defence systems including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles

ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
"With a 23-fold increase in exports, Indian design and development capabilities are reaching over 85 countries," the Defence Ministry announced.

The Indian indigenous defence industry has achieved the success in expanding exports with sale of major defence systems including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence systems and artillery guns to a friendly country.

The Indian export strategy includes identifying newer markets for countries who are friendly and are looking at long lasting relationship for military hardware.

The Indian industry is now competing with global firms for exporting their military hardware and have been in competition in multiple countries including South East Aisa and Africa.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

