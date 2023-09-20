Home / Economy / News / With rising population, small towns becoming avenues of growth: Kantar

With rising population, small towns becoming avenues of growth: Kantar

Reasons like the proliferation of smartphones and access to the internet in smaller towns have also helped push up demand

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the population in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities almost at par with Tier-1 counterparts, brands are seeing increased opportunities to tap into this growing space.

According to Kantar’s TGI 2023, the population of consumers between the ages of 15 and 55 in these cities has reached 139 million. This is almost at par with the Tier-1 cities.

A range of factors are helping push up demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

These include an almost-similar growth in monthly household income and an increasing number of graduates and postgraduates in these towns.

The proliferation of smartphones and access to the internet in smaller towns have also helped push up demand.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Market Research Society of India (MRSI), Suraja Kishora, chief executive officer (CEO) at BBDO advertising company, said a reverse migration caused by the pandemic and the rising aspirations of people in smaller towns have helped bridge the gap between the smaller cities and the big ones.

Other factors for this are higher incomes and a growing access to goods led by a digital revolution.

“The aspirations of people in smaller cities are growing at a big scale and so is their appetite for life. Trends percolate quickly with the help of digital media. This has given brands an opportunity to scale up their presence in order to tap into the growing demand,” he said.

As this line between urban India and towns starts merging, brands have a range of challenges to iron out.

Aashish Shukla, consumer and market insights lead at ITC, pointed out that companies need to tweak their supply chains in order to cater to this rising demand.

“Earlier, they would limit their stock-keeping units (SKUs) in these cities. But, it is imperative for them to revise those figures to cater to the growing demand,” he said.

Small towns are increasingly developing an identity of their own, he said, adding that companies require them to acknowledge that.

Communication becomes important when it comes to tapping into this demand, he said.

“Sometimes communication does not have to be local. That would mean not catering to their aspirations. Instead, communication needs to be highly targeted. It should generate curiosity in the consumer,” he said.

Also Read

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions

With Census still pending, UN says India is now the most populous country

Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

Explore new financing models for skill development: Ficci-KPMG report

India's green hydrogen ambitions ride the coat-tails of Chinese equipment

NMET allots Rs 2,100 cr for 309 mineral exploration projects, 151 completed

RBI infuses liquidity as banking system faces highest deficit since 2020

Sai Silks' IPO with frsh issue of Rs 600 cr subscribed 7% on first day

Topics :populationUrban IndiaRural India

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story