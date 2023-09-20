RBI infuses liquidity as banking system faces highest deficit since 2020

The banking system's liquidity deficit approached Rs 1.47 trillion on Monday, marking the highest deficit since 29 January 2020, when it escalated to Rs 3 trillion. To combat this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infused Rs 1.47 trillion on Monday and an additional Rs 1.46 trillion on Tuesday.

Market analysts predict that the disbursement of Rs 25,000 crore as the second tranche of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) will be insufficient to ease liquidity strains. They forecast the liquidity deficit may swell to Rs 2 trillion in the short term, exacerbated by tax outflows and the onset of the festive season.

Naveen Singh, Head of Trading and Executive Vice President at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further. "Other factors are at play; there is a lack of dollar inflows and the RBI is not inclined to add durable liquidity. Over time, the deficit could reach up to Rs 3 trillion," said Singh.

Liquidity is expected to remain tight at least until the end of September, with conditions potentially easing by early October. On 8 September, RBI had decided to phase out the I-CRR by 7 October. As part of this phase-out, 25 per cent of the total I-CRR will be released on 19 September, another 25 per cent on 23 September, and the remaining 50 per cent on 7 October.

Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, elaborated on the multiple factors tightening liquidity. "With advance tax flows and rupee depreciation, coupled with RBI intervention, the system is under pressure. We expect liquidity to move towards surplus only by the beginning of October," she noted.

Consequently, financial indicators such as the weighted average call rate and the tri-party repo rate (TREPS) have also experienced upticks, settling at 6.82 per cent and 6.76 per cent respectively. A state-owned bank's money market dealer stated that although rates will remain high, they are unlikely to surge significantly from current levels.