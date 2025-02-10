Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Working to ensure there are no speed bumps in ties, says USISPF chief

Working to ensure there are no speed bumps in ties, says USISPF chief

Both countries are expected to discuss the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US government

Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (File Photo)
Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (File Photo)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump may focus on a range of issues, including greater market access, a potential trade agreement, buying more defence and energy products, and ramping up investments from America, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mukesh Aghi said.
 
Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Trump on Thursday, the leaders’ first since the US President assumed office on January 20.
 
Modi’s meeting with Trump comes amid a trade war triggered by America’s protectionist policy agenda to promote domestic production and address trade deficits. While a trade war between the US and China has already started, a potential tariff conflict with other nations may also be on the cards as Trump is set to announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, and ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on imports from all countries.
 
“We are trying to make sure there are no speed bumps in the relationship. This is a very critical relationship for the US and India. For the Indian economy to maintain a growth rate of 7-8 per cent, it needs large foreign direct investment coming in, and that’s mainly coming from the US,” Aghi said.
 
Both countries are expected to discuss the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US administration, India’s concerns about their treatment, as well as issues related to the H-1B visa for skilled professionals in the US.
 
US-based Tesla’s Elon Musk is expected to meet Modi to discuss bringing electric cars to India and allocation of satellite spectrum for Starlink.
 
According to Aghi, during Modi’s visit, the issue of ‘market access’ and a ‘level-playing field’ for American businesses could be raised, amid the view that India levies high import duties on certain products.

Also Read

Premium

Donald Trump's metal tariffs put Indian exports at risk, trigger glut fears

LIVE: Army soldier critically injured by gunfire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

India has 'enormously high' tariffs, says Trump's top economic adviser

Sourcing more energy from US expected in Modi-Trump talks, says Puri

AI to strategic ties: What's on PM Modi's agenda as he leaves for France

 
“The other issue could be focusing on India’s trade surplus with the US and how that could be addressed,” he said, adding that the matter could be addressed easily by increasing natural gas imports from the US. India’s merchandise trade surplus with the US stood at $35 billion during 2023-24.
 
There could also be talks of India making more investments in America. Already, there have been investments by Indian companies in the US across sectors, such as steel, garment, and solar energy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I-T return filings rise nearly 4% to 83.9 million in FY25: Govt data

Conveyance tops non-food household spending in 2023-24: HCES data

India's aluminium exports to US may fall due to Trump's tariff hikes

India inflation likely fell to 4.6% in Jan as food price moderated: Report

LNG buyers including IOC negotiate US deals ahead of PM Modi-Trump summit

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUnited StatesElectric Vehicles

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story