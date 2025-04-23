Home / Economy / News / World Bank trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3% amid uncertainty

World Bank trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3% amid uncertainty

Lowers South Asia's FY25 outlook and urges region's nations to carry out reforms and revenue mobilisation

The Bank also noted that India’s growth slowed from 9.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 to an estimated 6.5 per cent in FY 2024-25. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
The World Bank on Wednesday trimmed its FY26 growth forecast for India to 6.3 per cent, down by 0.4 percentage points compared to its October 2024 projection amid an “increasingly challenging global environment”.
 
“The benefits to private investment from monetary easing and regulatory streamlining are expected to be offset by global economic weakness and policy uncertainty,” said the organisation’s South Asia Development Update report.
 
It said that export demand will be constrained by shifts in trade policy and slowing global growth. Private consumption is expected to benefit from tax cuts, and improved implementation of public investment plans should boost government investment. 
 
“Multiple shocks over the past decade have left South Asian countries with limited buffers to withstand an increasingly challenging global environment,” said Martin Raiser, World Bank vice-president for South Asia. “The region needs targeted reforms to address vulnerabilities such as fragile fiscal positions, backward agricultural sectors, and the impact of climate related shocks.”
 
South Asia’s growth projection for FY25 was revised downwards by 0.5 percentage to 6.5 per cent. Stepping up domestic revenue mobilisation could help the region strengthen fragile fiscal positions and increase resilience against future shocks, said the World Bank in its twice-yearly regional outlook.

The World Bank noted that growth in India slowed from 9.2 percent in FY24 to an estimated 6.5 per cent in FY25: the slowest pace in four years, although broadly in line with the economy’s long-term average.
 
The report also said that India’s export demand will be constrained by shifts in trade policy and slowing global growth.
 
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its World Economic Outlook.
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

