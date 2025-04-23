Lucknow-Kanpur corridor key to Uttar Pradesh's $1 trillion economy target

The Uttar Pradesh government is pitching the Lucknow-Kanpur economic corridor to feed its ambitious $1 trillion economy target and boost the state’s industrial development.

The proposed corridor, which corresponds to the erstwhile Lucknow Industrial Development Corridor (LIDA) between Lucknow and Kanpur, will capitalise on the economic, trade, and industrial potential of the region for growth and job creation.

The corridor will also align with the proposed “Artificial Intelligence City” envisaged on the outskirts of Lucknow, UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari told Business Standard.

The 48th UPSIDA Board meeting held recently, headed by Chief Secretary and Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh, approved the Ex-LIDA Master Plan 2041 with a Budget of ~6,190 crore for 2025-26 (FY26).

UPSIDA will facilitate big-ticket investments and “ribbon development” in Ex-LIDA. Ribbon development is an urban development concept where mixed-use buildings and complexes are present in a continuous row along main roads or driveways. “UPSIDA is committed to fostering investment and enhancing the industrial ecosystem. The new Budget will facilitate the launch of new projects across various industrial areas, generating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy,” Maheshwari said. “These projects represent a major stride toward positioning UP as the most preferred investment destination in India.” Moreover, the upcoming mega Pharma Park in Lalitpur district will significantly strengthen the state’s industrial infrastructure, according to Maheshwari.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had disbanded LIDA to unlock its assets, including land inventory. It was later merged with UPSIDA to implement stalled projects. Constituted in July 2005, LIDA was positioned as a counter to the National Capital Region (NCR) for attracting investments and generating employment. Later, nearly 80 villages adjoining Lucknow and Unnao districts were notified under LIDA for industrial development and allotment to investors. LIDA had once proposed a master plan spanning 30,000 hectares across Lucknow and Unnao. The master plan had trifurcated LIDA notified areas into townships A, B, and C. Township A was notified as a “multifunctional” zone near Lucknow, Township B comprised a tourism zone around the Nawabganj bird sanctuary, and Township C was proposed to be an industrial zone in Unnao.