Deposit rate cuts likely to be moderate in current easing cycle: Bankers

The downward revision in deposit interest rates during the current easing cycle is expected to be more moderate compared to the previous cycle, as the maximum anticipated cut in the policy repo rate is about 100 basis points compared to 250 basis points in the previous easing cycle.

Additionally, with credit–deposit ratios remaining elevated for major banks, and regulatory factors—such as the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms and the potential increase in deposit insurance coverage—will weigh on banks, thus limiting their ability to implement significant deposit rate cuts.

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ), in its February monetary policy meeting, reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points. Again in April, it reduced the policy repo rate by another 25 basis points to 6 per cent. The rate-setting body also changed the stance to “accommodative”, signalling the likelihood of further easing in the coming months.

Amid global uncertainties stemming from United States tariff policies, economists are anticipating a deeper rate cut cycle in the current easing phase, potentially ranging between 75 and 100 basis points. In the previous easing cycle, spanning February 2019 to March 2022, the RBI reduced the policy repo rate by 250 basis points. Consequent to the 250 basis point cut in the repo rate, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh retail deposits declined by 209 basis points, while the rate on fresh retail and bulk deposits fell by 259 basis points. However, the transmission on outstanding deposits was 188 basis points, according to the RBI’s monetary policy report.

Anil Gupta, group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said while the easing rate cycle has begun, banks may take time to pass on the benefit on the deposit side. The extent of the deposit rate cut is likely to be limited compared to the previous easing cycle. At present, the credit–deposit ratios of banks remain high. The aggregate credit–deposit ratio of banks remained above 80 per cent. This elevated ratio can be attributed to the base effect of the merger as well as high growth in the previous years. The LCR norms, which the RBI has postponed by at least a year, along with a possible hike in deposit insurance cover, are expected to weigh on banks, leaving them with limited room for significant deposit rate cuts, a senior bank executive said.

Two public sector bank executives said funds from middle-aged people and senior citizens have a substantial share in retail term deposits. Maintaining stability in the resource profile is quite important in the coming quarters, given the demand for money and competition. This limits the scope for any aggressive deposit rate cuts. Following the 50 basis point rate cut in the current easing cycle, banks have been slow to pass on the revised rates to consumers—both for loans and deposits—largely due to a prolonged period of liquidity deficit in the system. Having said that, some major banks have started the transmission. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has reduced interest rates on term deposits of below Rs 3 crore by 10 basis points for select tenures, effective April 15. Additionally, the bank has revised the interest rate on its special deposit scheme, Amrit Vrishti, and withdrawn another special deposit scheme.

Separately, HDFC Bank—the country’s largest private sector lender—has reduced interest rates on savings accounts by 25 basis points. Earlier, HDFC Bank also reduced deposit rates by 35 basis points on fixed deposits with a tenure of two years and 11 months (35 months), and by 40 basis points on fixed deposits with a tenure of four years and seven months (55 months). Yes Bank has lowered fixed deposit rates on select tenures by 25 basis points. State-owned Bank of India (BoI) has reduced interest rates on term deposits in select tenures by 25 basis points. Notwithstanding the revision in interest on term deposits, owing to expectations of further cuts in the policy rate in the near term, this liability class will continue to attract customers as they anticipate that banks will go slow on cutting rates on fixed deposits amid the pressure of deposit mobilisation.

“Banks are giving higher interest rates on short-term fixed deposits as compared to longer-term. Customers, especially senior citizens, are inclined towards term deposits ranging between one and three years. As customers are seeing that long-term rates are going to come down, now is the right time to lock in, hence the preference,” said a senior banking official with a state-owned bank. In a rate cut cycle, customers start blocking their money in term deposits. “There will be a bit of migration from savings accounts to term deposits as customers will be more discerning and try to get higher returns on deposits. Whenever there is a rate cut cycle, customers automatically move towards term deposits,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.