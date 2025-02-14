WPI inflation eases to 2.31% in Jan, from 2.37% in Dec on food prices

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) in January eased to 2.31per cent from 2.37 per cent December 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The ministry attributed this rise to increase in price of manufacture of food articles and manufacturing of food products. Rise in textile manufacturing costs may have also attributed to the rise in inflation.

During January 2024, WPI inflation came in at 0.27 per cent.

WPI Food Index rose/eased to 7.47 per cent in January 2025, compared to 8.89 per cent in December 2024.

Meanwhile fuel prices fell by 2.78 per cent, compared to the 3.79 per cent drop reported in December.