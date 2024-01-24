WTO meet: India to bargain for 'poor fishermen' in developing countries

In the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) scheduled for late February, India will bargain for a ‘complete carve out for poor fishermen’ in developing countries, so that subsidies given to them are not discontinued.

With about nine million people dependent on the sector in India, the government's top priority at the WTO's ministerial meeting will be to protect the interests of the poor and fishermen, a senior government official said on Wednesday. India also constitutes 25 per cent of the world's fishermen.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of the global trade body trying to build a consensus on an agreement that aims to curb subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing.



Towards this, India has proposed that developing countries should be allowed to give subsidies to their poor fishermen to catch fish within exclusive economic zones (EEZs) or up to 200 nautical miles from the shore.

“As part of special and differential treatment in the agreement, we are demanding a complete carve-out for poor fishermen within EEZ. We should be free to provide subsidies to poor fishermen up to 200 nautical miles,” the official said, adding that developed countries engaged in fishing beyond this zone should stop providing any kind of subsidies for the next 25 years.

“We will not undertake any discipline forever. Beyond EEZ, there are Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs), when we undertake fishing activities in these RFMOs, we should be given a longer period for providing subsidies,” the official said.



Countries such as Norway, China, Japan and the US undertake distant water fishing and provide substantial subsidies to their fishing community.

During the previous ministerial conference in 2022, an agreement on curbing harmful fishing subsidies responsible for the depletion of the world's fish stocks was reached. Countries thereafter agreed to continue negotiations on outstanding issues, including discussing subsidies that result in overfishing.

The official also said that the process is on to ratify the first part of the fisheries subsidies agreement, agreed upon in 2022, and acceptance by two-thirds of WTO members is needed to bring the agreement into effect. To date, 55 countries have ratified the agreement. India has not yet ratified the pact.



WTO Reforms

India will press for the two-tier dispute resolution system at the WTO and will reiterate its stance for the restoration of an ‘automatic, binding, rule-based and independent’ dispute settlement body.

“The two-tier system should not be compromised,” the official said.

There are two main ways to settle a dispute once a complaint has been filed in the WTO. The first way is for countries to find a mutually agreed solution, particularly during the phase of bilateral consultations.

The second way is through adjudication, which includes a ruling by a panel and, if not satisfied, challenging that ruling at the appellate body, the apex institution for adjudicating disputes. The US had blocked appointments of members to the appellate body, which stopped functioning four years ago.