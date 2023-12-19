Home / Economy / News / WTO's proposed reforms leave question of appeals court unanswered

WTO's proposed reforms leave question of appeals court unanswered

"In addressing the issue of appeal, delegates are actively exploring potential resolutions that can reconcile the diverse perspectives expressed by Members," he said

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters GENEVA

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Countries including India and China on Monday voiced concern that a series of proposed reforms to the World Trade Organization leaves blank a section on rebooting its top appeals court, trade sources said, with time running out before a major meeting.

WTO members are reviewing a draft proposal deemed the most serious effort to date to reform the hobbled system which has been only partially functional since December 2019 due to U.S. blockages of judges to its top court the Appellate Body.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the sources said the latest draft still has no plan for how to revamp the body despite most countries striving for a deal by an Abu Dhabi Ministerial Conference in February 2024.

"Several members expressed concerns that there was nothing about the Appellate Body in the revised text," said a trade source who followed Monday's private meeting in Geneva, naming India, China and South Africa as countries voicing concerns.

Countries want to fix the appeals system to allow multi-billion dollar trade disputes to be settled again. Currently, countries can still file complaints to a lower body but if they do not accept its findings, the case ends up in legal limbo where some 30 unresolved appeals now sit.

The draft proposal, which has not been published, is the third version of the proposal.

An earlier version seen by Reuters included other reforms but left the section on the appeals bench blanc.

Marc Molina, Deputy Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the WTO, who is coordinating the talks, told Reuters on Monday that negotiations continue.

"In addressing the issue of appeal, delegates are actively exploring potential resolutions that can reconcile the diverse perspectives expressed by Members," he said.

The United States, which has criticized the former Appellate Body for inefficiency and judicial overreach, said creativity would be required to make further progress.

"As we look forward, we must recognize that considerable work remains and that achieving fundamental dispute settlement reform will not be easy," said a U.S. official.

Also Read

Developed members must abandon higher moral ground: India at WTO agri meet

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tomorrow in Geneva

India could be third largest economy in 2026: Ex Niti Aayog VC Panagariya

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

Over 74 mn ITRs filed in FY23, 50 mn people showed zero tax liability: Govt

Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Direct taxes mop up after refunds in FY24 at Rs 13.7 trn till Dec 17

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :China economyWTO IndiaWTO meetingWTO on global tradeIndia china trade

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story