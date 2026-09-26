Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy, 2023-24: Key provisions, licensing framework and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy, 2023-24 Cabinet approval Jan-23 Operative period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 Administrative department Excise Department, Uttar Pradesh Principal implementing authorities Excise commissioner, district collectors and district excise officers Main purpose Regulate production, distribution and retail sale of alcoholic beverages while collecting state excise revenue Revenue target More than Rs 45,000 crore Principal regulated entities Distilleries, breweries, wineries, bottling units, wholesalers, retail licensees, model shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs Main measures Licence renewal, revised fees, digital administration, e-lottery-based allotment, broader brand availability and regulation of production and retail Amendment Beer-related minimum guaranteed revenue provisions were amended in May 2023 Current status Expired and superseded by the Excise Policy, 2024–25

What was the Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy, 2023-24?

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy, 2023-24, was the state government’s annual framework for regulating alcoholic beverages and collecting excise revenue during FY24. The policy was designed for FY24 and no longer governs new licensing decisions. Businesses examining a current licence, fee or retail-allotment issue must consult the excise policy for the relevant financial year rather than relying on the 2023–24 framework.

Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy, 2023–24 scope The policy covered activities such as: Manufacture of country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor, beer and wine

Production and procurement of extra neutral alcohol

Registration and approval of brands and labels

Import and export of alcoholic beverages

Wholesale distribution

Retail sale through licensed shops

Operation of model shops, bars, hotels, clubs and restaurants

Renewal and allotment of licences

Collection of excise duty, consideration fees and licence fees

Monitoring of production, transport and retail sales

Enforcement against illicit or counterfeit liquor Excise policy differs from a manufacturing incentive policy. It generally does not provide capital subsidies or investment grants. Instead, it prescribes who can manufacture or sell regulated products, how licences are granted, what fees and duties are payable, and what compliance requirements apply.

Why was the policy introduced? State excise policies are revised annually because licence periods, revenue assumptions, retail arrangements, product categories and regulatory requirements change from one financial year to another. For FY24, the state aimed to increase excise revenue while making the liquor sector more transparent and efficient. The key focus areas included simplifying licence renewal and fee payments, increasing the availability of registered brands, encouraging legal production within the state and strengthening digital monitoring of manufacturing and sales. The government also sought to support hospitality and regulated retail while curbing illicit production, smuggling and counterfeit liquor. The official Invest UP summary states that the policy targeted excise revenue of more than Rs 45,000 crore.

What were the main objectives? Regulate the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of alcoholic beverages

Maintain product traceability and consumer safety

Increase state revenue without fundamentally changing the principal duty structure for several major categories

Encourage greater competition and brand availability

Modernise licensing and fee-payment systems

Make retail allocation more transparent

Support domestic production of extra neutral alcohol and other inputs

Strengthen action against unlicensed and non-duty-paid liquor Extra neutral alcohol is highly purified alcohol used as a base in the production of spirits and other alcoholic beverages. Encouraging its production within Uttar Pradesh was intended to reduce dependence on supplies from other states. Key provisions of the policy Retail-licence renewal The policy continued a renewal-based system for qualifying existing retail licences, subject to payment of the revised licence fee, settlement of government dues and compliance with excise rules.

Renewal was not an unconditional right. The competent excise authority could refuse renewal where the licensee had violated licence conditions, failed to meet revenue obligations, accumulated unpaid dues or become otherwise ineligible. Where shops were not renewed or became available for fresh settlement, allotment could be undertaken through the technology-based process prescribed by the department. The official policy summary identifies e-lottery as an important mechanism for transparent shop allocation. Revision of licence fees The policy increased licence fees for several retail categories, including Indian-made foreign liquor shops, beer shops and model shops. The applicable amount varied across the state and depended on several factors, including the category and location of the shop, its previous sales, the minimum guaranteed quantity or revenue, settlement status, product mix and the specific conditions attached to the licence. A retailer should, therefore, use the district-wise settlement order and licence certificate rather than treating a general percentage increase as the final payable amount.

Country-liquor categories The policy revised the strength-based categories of country liquor for FY24. The official policy document includes, among other categories, country liquor with an alcoholic strength of 36 per cent volume by volume in plain, flavoured or spiced variants and prescribed pack sizes. Changes in the strength, packaging or pricing category of a product can affect several aspects of the business, including production specifications, label approvals, excise-duty calculations, the maximum retail price, wholesale supply and minimum guaranteed quantity obligations. Manufacturers and retailers were required to follow the precise product schedule and subsequent departmental orders. Brand-registration framework The policy sought to lower barriers for brands with relatively small projected sales. Instead of imposing the same registration burden irrespective of market size, the framework provided differentiated registration arrangements linked to expected sales or product category.

The purpose was to encourage the registration of additional domestic and overseas brands while preserving the requirement for prior departmental approval. Brand registration did not automatically authorise sale. A supplier also needed the appropriate manufacturing, wholesale, import, bottling, label and distribution permissions. Extra neutral alcohol production The government sought to increase the production of extra neutral alcohol within Uttar Pradesh. This was relevant because manufacturers of Indian-made foreign liquor require extra neutral alcohol as a basic input and had previously procured part of their requirement from outside the state. The measure was intended to strengthen the state’s alcohol-production chain and attract additional distillery investment. It did not, by itself, exempt a new plant from environmental, industrial, pollution-control, molasses or excise approvals.

Beer and low-alcohol beverages The policy promoted regulated availability of beer and low-alcohol beverages through licensed channels. A government order issued on May 12, 2023, amended beer-related minimum guaranteed revenue provisions under the 2023-24 policy. Businesses assessing beer-shop obligations must therefore read the original policy together with this amendment rather than relying on the January policy alone. Minimum guaranteed revenue is the minimum revenue commitment attached to a licence or licensed category. It is distinct from actual sales and may create a financial obligation even where market demand is weaker than expected. Composite and model shops The policy supported the development and operation of composite retail arrangements and model shops within the licensing categories permitted by the Excise Department.

A model shop is generally a higher-specification licensed outlet operating under additional space, infrastructure, fee and service conditions. A composite shop may be permitted to sell more than one authorised category of beverage under the applicable licence. The official Invest UP summary identifies composite shops, premium retail outlets and model shops as important elements of the framework. Hotels, restaurants and clubs The policy included licensing provisions for hotels, restaurants, clubs and other hospitality establishments serving alcoholic beverages. Such establishments required an appropriate on-premises licence. A retail-shop licence did not authorise alcohol service in a restaurant, banquet hall or hotel. The final licence category and fee depended on factors such as the type and location of the establishment, its star classification or other relevant recognition, where alcohol was served (bar, restaurant, room or event area), the duration of the licence and the types of alcoholic products proposed to be served.

Who was eligible? Eligibility depended on the relevant licence category. Potential applicants included: Existing retail licensees seeking renewal

Applicants participating in e-lottery or another settlement process

Licensed distilleries, breweries and wineries

Bottling units

Wholesale distributors

Importers and exporters

Hotels, restaurants and clubs

Operators of model or premium retail shops

Event organisers seeking temporary permissions Applicants ordinarily had to satisfy identity, financial, tax, premises, security-deposit and statutory requirements. Persons disqualified under excise rules or carrying unresolved excise dues could be denied a licence. How could an applicant obtain or renew a licence? STEP 1: Identifying the appropriate licence category. STEP 2: Registering on the designated excise system. STEP 3: Filing the application or renewal request. STEP 4: Providing identity, business and premises documents.

STEP 5: Paying the application, licence and security amounts. STEP 6: Participating in e-lottery or settlement where required. STEP 7: Obtaining district-level and departmental verification. STEP 8: Receiving the licence. STEP 9: Procuring stock only through authorised channels; STEP 10: Maintaining prescribed digital and physical records. The precise documents, fee and deadline varied by licence. The policy did not create one common application process for all manufacturers, retailers and hospitality establishments. Implementation and revenue performance The official policy set a revenue target exceeding Rs 45,000 crore. Uttar Pradesh subsequently reported excise collections of about Rs 45,570.74 crore in FY24, slightly above the stated target. The collection figure represents total state excise revenue and should not be interpreted as profit or revenue earned by private licensees.

The result reflects collections from the wider excise system, including duties, consideration fees, licence fees and other levies. It cannot be attributed to one individual measure such as e-lottery, licence renewal or brand registration. The policy served three related functions. First, it generated substantial non-tax revenue for the state. Second, it regulated a sensitive sector involving public health, product safety and law enforcement. Third, it influenced investment in distilleries, breweries, bottling, warehousing, hospitality and distribution. The policy also sought to move more licensing, payment and compliance functions online. Digital systems can improve traceability and reduce manual handling, although their effectiveness depends on data quality, enforcement and reliable integration across production, transport and retail.

Key challenges and limitations Annual validity: The policy expired on March 31, 2024, making it unsuitable for determining current licence conditions. Complex fee structure: Duties and fees varied by product and licence category and were modified through rules and government orders. Revenue versus public health: Increasing legal sales and revenue must be balanced against enforcement, responsible consumption and prevention of illicit liquor. Minimum guarantees: Retailers could face financial pressure where guaranteed revenue or quantity commitments exceeded actual demand. Multiple legal instruments: The annual policy had to be read with the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, rules, amendments, licence conditions and departmental orders. Limited consolidated disclosure: Detailed category-wise implementation data were not identified in the official material reviewed.

What businesses should keep in mind Businesses examining a FY24 liability or dispute should verify: The exact licence category

The original 2023–24 policy

The May 12, 2023 beer amendment, where applicable

District-wise settlement conditions

Licence-renewal orders

Minimum guaranteed quantity or revenue

Brand and label approvals

Outstanding excise dues

Applicable duty and fee schedules

Whether a later policy changed the relevant rule Businesses seeking a current licence must use the policy for the current financial year. Licensing, renewal and fee liability remain subject to the Uttar Pradesh excise laws, the annual policy, subsequent amendments, departmental orders and approval by the competent authority. FAQs What period did the policy cover? It applied from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

What was its principal revenue target? The state targeted excise collections of more than Rs 45,000 crore. Was the revenue target achieved? Officially reported excise revenue for FY24 was about Rs 45,570.74 crore. Did the policy offer investment subsidies? It was principally a licensing, taxation and regulatory policy rather than a capital-subsidy policy. How were retail shops allotted? Qualifying licences could be renewed, while available shops could be settled through the department’s prescribed process, including e-lottery. Was the original policy amended? Yes. A beer-related minimum guaranteed revenue amendment was issued on May 12, 2023. Is the policy still operative? No. It expired on March 31, 2024 and was superseded by the Excise Policy, 2024–25.