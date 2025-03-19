Home / Education / News / AIBE 19 results 2025: Announcement coming soon, how to check scorecard

AIBE 19 results 2025: Announcement coming soon, how to check scorecard

The BCI is set to announce the AIBE 19 exam result 2024 soon. However, as per the sources, the expected date can be Mar 20. Candidates can check on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 19 results 2025
AIBE 19 results 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 results will be released shortly by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Using their registration number, birthdate, and other information, candidates who took the AIBE 19 exam can access their scorecards on the login page at allindiabarexamination.com.
 
According to reports, the announcement of the AIBE 19 result 2025 is anticipated to take place on March 20. However, the release of the results has not been formally confirmed. It is recommended that candidates monitor the official website for the recent information.  

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Qualifying marks

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, the candidates are needed to achieve the below minimum scores.
 
    • General/OBC: 45%
    • SC/ST: 40%.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: How to download?

    • Go to the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    • Route to the link to the 'AIBE 19 Result 2024' flashing on the homepage.
    • It will navigate you to a login page where you need to fill in the essential credentials.
    • AIBE 19 Result 2024 will be showcased on the screen.
    • Download and save AIBE 19 Result 2024 for future use.  ALSO READ | IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 results soon to be out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Details on scorecards

    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number
    • Candidate’s Photograph & Signature
    • Parent’s/Husband’s Name
    • Enrollment Number
    • Qualifying Status. 

AIBE 19 Result: What’s next?

The Certificate of Practice (CoP) must be picked up by candidates who passed the AIBE 19 test in 2024. The CoP's availability will be announced on BCI's official website. A hard copy of the CoP must be obtained by candidates from the State Bar Council. 
 
Candidates will earn one mark for each correct response, and incorrect answers will not result in a deduction under the AIBE 19 marking method. If candidates are unhappy with their scores, they can request to recheck their AIBE 19 results. BCI will open the application window for re-checking facilities following the announcement of the AIBE 19 results. 
 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

