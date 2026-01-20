AISSEE Answer Key 2026 soon: How to check Sainik School provisional key?

The AISSEE Answer Key 2026 will shortly be available from the National Testing Agency (NTA). When the provisional answer key is made available, candidates who took the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) can access it from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

On January 18, the AISSEE 2026 was administered at 464 exam centres around the country. OMR answer sheets were used for the offline exam. While the Class 9 entrance exam was held from 2 to 5 p.m., the Class 6 entrance exam was held from 2 to 4.30 p.m.

How to download AISSEE Answer Key 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.