RRB Group D application process 2026 postponed; check revised schedule

The Group D recruitment registration process has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The application process for RRB Group D will now start on January 31 instead of January 21.

The official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in, is where interested individuals can apply for the RRB Group D position. About 22,000 positions will be filled through the RRB Group D recruitment drive.

RRB Group D recruitment 2026: How to apply online?

· Go to the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

· Press on the 'apply' tab available on the homepage.

· Make your account by providing essential details.

· On successful registration, log in with your generated credentials. · Upload documents, pay the application fee, and send. · Take a printout of the confirmation page for later reference. Official websites to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 · RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in · RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in · RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in · RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in · RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in · RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in · RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

· RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in · RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in · RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in · RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org · RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in · RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in · RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in · RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in · RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in · RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in · RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in · RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. Eligibility criteria for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 The 10th grade, ITI or its equivalent, or the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT shall be the educational requirements. To submit the online application, candidates must already possess the educational and technical qualifications listed in the CEN from an accredited institution or university.