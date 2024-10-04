Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 posts open

On October 4, 2024, the High Court of Judicature in Allahabad will open registration for Group C and D positions. The direct application link for Group C and D positions under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 is available on the Allahabad High Court's official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. Additionally, the application link will be accessible at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/. The application deadline is October 24, 2024. This hiring campaign will fill 3306 vacancies in multiple categories across the state’s district courts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details – Tube well Operator Cum Technician/ Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Process Server/Farrash/Chowkidar/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Waterman/ Bhisti/ Liftman: 1,639 Posts

– Junior Assistant (Group C): 932 Posts

– Stenographer Grade III (Hindi): 517 Posts

– Driver: 30 Posts

– Paid Apprentice (Group C): 122 Posts

– Stenographer Grade III (English): 66 Post

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

• Go to the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

• On the home page, press on Group C or Group D post link available.

• Fill in the registration details and press on submit.

• Once done, login to the account.

• Enter the application form and make the payment of application fee.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Application fees

Group D Posts

General/OBC: Rs 800

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 700

SC/ST: Rs 600.

Stenographer

General/OBC: Rs 950

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 850

SC/ST: Rs 750

Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentice and Driver:

General/OBC: Rs 850

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 750

SC/ST: Rs 650.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Selection procedure

In the several districts of Uttar Pradesh, the selection process would be carried out post-wise on various dates and shifts using an offline written exam (on an O.M.R. sheet). A computer type test in Hindi and English, a stenography test in Hindi and English, and, if necessary, a technical driving test will come next.