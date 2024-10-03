AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Today, October 3, the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 is being held by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department. The exam is scheduled to take place across 19 days, ending on October 21, to provide opportunities to candidates to become teachers in the state.

Two shifts will be offered for the Andhra Pradesh TET. One first shift starts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and a second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be permitted to enter the exam centres one and a half hours before the start of the exam.

AP TET 2024: Exam guidelines

• In the district education officers' offices, the agency has established help centers. For any questions, candidates can get in touch with these help centers.

• It is essential for all applicants to carry a legit, original photo identity card to the exam centres (Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving licence, etc.) alongside their admit cards.

• PwD applicants will get a benefit of 50 extra minutes to attempt their exams.

• Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptop, tablet, computers, etc and calculators are prohibited inside the exam hall.

• The candidate must bring two passport-sized photos and give them to the departmental officer if the photo on their hall centre is missing, or undersized.

AP TET 2024: Important dates

The AP TET 2024 exams will be conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Originally, it was planned for August 5 to 20 but it was later postponed to October 3 to 20 to provide applicants enough time to prepare well for the exams.

The provisional answer keys will be declared from October 4 onwards and the final answer key will be announced on October 27. The result of AP TET 2024 will be out on November 2.

AP TET 2024: Marking pattern

In order to pass the exam, candidates in the open category must get at least 60% of the marks. Candidates in the BC category have a 50% pass rate, whereas candidates in the SC, ST, PH, and ex-servicemen categories can have a 40% pass rate.