Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC collegium denies Justice Shamim's request, repeats transfer to Madras HC

SC collegium denies Justice Shamim's request, repeats transfer to Madras HC

The Collegium said it considered the request made by Justice Ahmed in his representation but did not find any merit in the request made by him

SC, Supreme Court
The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 21, 2024 to transfer Mr Justice Shamim Ahmed to the Madras High Court, they said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Declining Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shamim Ahmed's request for reconsideration of his transfer to the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium on Friday reiterated his transfer for better administration of justice.

According to a resolution uploaded on the apex court website, on August 21, 2024, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, proposed the transfer of Justice Ahmed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

"We have also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Mr Justice Shamim Ahmed, however, by a representation dated 22 August 2024 has requested reconsideration of the proposal for his transfer to the Madras High Court," the collegium said.

The Collegium said it considered the request made by Justice Ahmed in his representation but did not find any merit in the request made by him.

"The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 21, 2024 to transfer Mr Justice Shamim Ahmed to the Madras High Court," the collegium said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC reserves verdict on ineligible arbitrator's ability to nominate another

Will make proposal on financial aid to rescued bonded labourers: NHRC to SC

Telangana CM apologises to Supreme Court for comment over Kavitha's bail

SC to hear Punjab's plea for release of rural development funds on Sept 2

Ceiling on net borrowing: SC to set up 5-judge bench to hear Kerala's plea

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme CourtSC CollegiumMadras High CourtAllahabad High Court

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story