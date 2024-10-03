Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BTEUP 2024: Result out at bteup.ac.in, download your semester marksheet

The BTEUP has announced the scrutiny results for the odd semester exams held in December 2023. Students can download their marksheet from the official BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in

Exam, National exam
Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
BTEUP Result 2024 announced: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the release of the scrutiny results for the odd semester exams conducted in December 2023. At bteup.ac.in, the official BTEUP website, students can now view their results and get their semester marksheets online.
The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, or BTEUP, offers technical education to students at several Uttar Pradesh institutions. There are around sixty courses altogether that the Board offers in various technical specialties. About thirty courses are available in the domains of computer science, automotive, civil, and mechanical engineering among them.

BTEUP Results 2024: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the BTEUP official website at bteup.ac.in
Step 2. Press on the "Result" section.
Step 3. Choose the appropriate course and exam type (likely "Scrutiny Odd Semester December - 2023").
Step 4. Fill in your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5. Press on "Search" to view your results.
Step 6. Download the PDF marksheet for your records.

BTEUP Results 2024: Insights 

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester exams conducted in December 2023. The results incorporates multiple categories:
UFM Odd Semester December
UFM Special Back Paper December
Pharmacy Special Back Paper December
UFM Pharmacy Special Back Paper December
Revaluation Odd Semester December
Scrutiny Odd Semester December
Odd Semester December
Special Back Paper December.
Also, Students who are not satisfied with their BTEUP scores can request a re-evaluation or scrutiny examination. Examiners re-evaluate answers by going over them using the answer sheet and may even change the marks they provide.


Topics :exam resultsUttar Pradeshengineering collegeseducation

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

