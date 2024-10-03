SSC CGL examination 2024: CGL tier 1 answer key to be announced soon

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam provisional answer keys will shortly be made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The provisional answer key and response sheets for the SSC Combined Graduate Level exam can be accessed and downloaded by candidates via the official website at ssc.gov.in. Exams for SSC CGL 2024 were held from September 9 to September 26. Within the allotted time, candidates will be able to examine the answer keys and register online objections for a non-refundable charge of Rs 100 per question. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SSC CGL examination 2024: Exam pattern The Tier-I exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: How to Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the SSC CGL Answer key link.

Step 3: Now fill in your login credentials.

Step 4: SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the answer key.

SSC CGL 2024: About the exam

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination is administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to fill Group B and C (Gazetted and non-Gazetted) positions in a number of Indian government institutions. The official name of the SSC CGL exam is Staff Selection Commission Graduate Level Combined Examination.

It is made clear in the SSC CGL full form itself that the exam is university-level, meaning it is only for people who have completed their graduation. The age range for applicants to the SSC CGL 2024 written exam is 18 to 32. Eligibility for the CGL exam is also determined by nationality, age restriction, and level of education.

There are about 17,727 openings for the SSC CGL this year; however, the precise number will be verified at a later time. Updates, including information on vacancies by post and category, will be made available on the commission's website as they become available.