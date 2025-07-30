The AP Police Constable Result 2025 was released today, July 30, 2025, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, on its official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. Using their login information, candidates who took the written exam on June 1, 2025, can now view their final results and get their scorecards.

In the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, 6,100 positions for SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) are up for grabs.

ALSO READ: CAT 2025 notification out: Know exam dates, steps to apply and more Those who had previously passed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) took the written exam in a single sitting. 37,600 applicants made the provisional shortlist for the written test, according to government data. The list of candidates who have qualified so far will be validated by the final result.

How to check AP Police Constable Final Result 2025? • Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in • Look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Final Result 2025” • Press on the result link. It may display a login page or a PDF file • Fill in your roll number/registration number and date of birth/password, if needed • Your result status will be showcased on the screen Download the result or take a printout for later use. ALSO READ: Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps Download the result or take a printout for later use. Details mentioned in the AP police constable final result 2025 • Candidate’s Full Name