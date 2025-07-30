Home / Education / News / AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

The SLPRB, Andhra Pradesh, has published the AP Police Constable Result 2025 today, 30 July 2025, on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The written exam was held on 1 June 2025

AP police constable result 2025
AP police constable result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The AP Police Constable Result 2025 was released today, July 30, 2025, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, on its official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. Using their login information, candidates who took the written exam on June 1, 2025, can now view their final results and get their scorecards.
 
In the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, 6,100 positions for SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) are up for grabs. 
 
Those who had previously passed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) took the written exam in a single sitting. 37,600 applicants made the provisional shortlist for the written test, according to government data. The list of candidates who have qualified so far will be validated by the final result. 

How to check AP Police Constable Final Result 2025?

 
Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in
Look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Final Result 2025”
Press on the result link. It may display a login page or a PDF file
Fill in your roll number/registration number and date of birth/password, if needed
Your result status will be showcased on the screen
Download the result or take a printout for later use. 

Details mentioned in the AP police constable final result 2025

 
Candidate’s Full Name
Roll Number / Registration Number
Category (General/SC/ST/OBC/etc.)
Father’s / Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
District / Zone Applied From
Marks Obtained in the Written Exam.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CAT 2025 notification out: Know exam dates, steps to apply and more

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Apply for MBBS, BDS admissions & more

Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary results for 2025 announced, check details

JPSC Result 2023: Ashish Akshat tops, 342 candidates clear the exam

Topics :Andhra PradeshIndian policepolice vacancies

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story