As of Tuesday evening, the University of Delhi (DU) had recorded around 82,940 registrations for undergraduate (UG) admissions through its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026–2027 academic session. On June 26, the institution started the counselling and UG admissions process for the upcoming academic year.

The official CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in is where qualified applicants can complete their registrations for DU admissions. It is anticipated that CSAS's second phase will start this week. Soon, the complete schedule will be available.

DU UG admissions 2026: Revised programme combinations

The University of Delhi (DU) plans to implement updated combinations for a number of Bachelor of Arts (BA) programs later this week after seeing a consistent drop in demand for some undergraduate courses over the previous few years, according to PTI.

Candidates will be able to exercise their online options during the next stage of the undergraduate admissions process, which will commence with the announcement. More about the DU UG admissions 2026 The updated program combinations are being finalised following a thorough analysis of current admission trends, according to Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi, who commented on the revisions. The goal of the change is to better use available seats and match program offerings with student preferences. ALSO READ: RRB Group D Result 2026 released for 10 million candidates; how to check “We are going to make some changes in the BA programme combinations, as some of the combinations will be revised," Gandhi told the news agency.

Delhi University Admission: Documents Required for Registration at CSAS Portal · Candidates must ensure that the documents/certificates are correct. Candidates will have to produce the same documents and certificates at the time of physical verification. The original documents will be returned to the candidate later. · Class 10th certificate with the name of the candidate, date of birth, and parents’ names. · Class 12th marksheet containing the name of the candidate matching that of the CUET UG application form. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Application process begins; dates revised · Category certificate in the name of the candidate (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, Minority, CW, KM, PwBD) issued by the competent issuing authority must match their specific school board qualifying certificate and CUET UG Application Form. The names of the parents must also match in both sets of certificates.

· Applicants must upload their parents' current job credentials from the relevant authorities to be considered for admission under the UOD (University of Delhi) Ward Supernumerary Quota. · The appropriate authority will provide an OBC NCL (Other Backwards Classes-Non-Creamy Layer) certificate. The candidate's name must match both their CUET UG application form and their school board qualification certificate. The parents' names will likewise be subject to the same regulation. · Candidates applying for admission under the orphan quota must file either a document proving they are an orphan from a government-approved orphanage or charitable home, or the death certificates of both parents.

· A certificate of income. The candidate's and their parents' names on the EWS certificate and the school board qualifying certificate should match. · When applying for admission under the ECA/Sports Supernumerary Quota, candidates must upload self-attested copies of the necessary certificates and provide them when requested. · A recognised government hospital should provide a PWBD certificate in the candidate's name with the candidate's photo on it (format given in the Information Brochure). · Candidates who apply under the CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) category must upload their Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) in their name in a format that clearly indicates their preference.