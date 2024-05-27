Home / Education / News / Maharashtra SSC 2024: Class 10th results out with pass percentage of 95.81

Maharashtra SSC 2024: Class 10th results out with pass percentage of 95.81

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune today (May 27) have announced the Class 10 (SSC) result with pass percentage of 95.81 this year

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 (SSC) result 2024 today, May 27. An overall of 95.81 percent of students passed the Maharashtra Board SSC examination. 
Once more, the girls have beaten boys while the Konkan division has emerged as the best performing district in the state. The result link will be activated at 1 pm by the board. Once announced, students who took the Maharashtra SSC test 2024 can look at their scores on the official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in by entering their seat number and mother's name. 

Around 15 lakh students took the SSC test this year which was held from March 1 to 26. Students needed to score at least 33% of marks in each subject and overall to be declared successful in the MSBSHSE 10th examinations.

Maharashtra SSC 2024: Detailed report 

Arts stream:
    • Overall pass percentage: 85.88%      
    • Girls pass percentage: 90.38%      
    • Boys pass percentage: 81.91%.

Science stream:
    • Boys pass percentage: 97.43%     
    • Girls pass percentage: 98.27%      
    • Overall pass percentage: 97.82%.

Commerce stream:
    • Boys pass percentage: 89.81%      
    • Girls pass percentage: 94.79%      
    • Overall pass percentage: 92.18%. 

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2024: Girls or boys?

Boys:
    • Registered- 827450
    • Appeared- 821267
    • Passed – 776630
Girls :
    • Registered- 732704
    • Appeared- 728059
    • Passed – 707811. 

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2024: Division wise pass percentage

    • Konkan - 99.01%
    • Kolhapur -97.45 %
    • Pune -96.44 %
    • Mumbai - 95.83%
    • Amravati - 95.58%
    • Nashik- 95.28%
    • Latur- 95.27%
    • Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar -95.19%
    • Nagpur- 94.73%

Maharashtra SSC 2024: Girls vs Boys 

Girls performed better compared to boys in last year's Maharashtra SSC results. The pass rate among girls remained at 95.87%. The pass rate among girls this year is 97.21% and 94.56% among boys.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via website 

Step 1: Go to the website at mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the notification link that says, “Maharashtra SSC result 2024” on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in the student’s roll number and mother’s name.
Step 4: To submit it, press the “View Result” button.
Step 5: The result will be showcased on the screen.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check via SMS

Step 1: Type “MHSSC [space] Seat Number”
Step 2: Send the SMS to 57766
Step 3: Students will receive the results on the same mobile phones soon after the results are declared.

SSC Result 2024 Maharashtra Board: Verification of Answer Sheets 

As per the MSBSHSE, the verification of the SSC exam answer sheets procedure will start on May 28, and the registration period for verification and photocopy of answer sheets will conclude on June 11.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

