English will now be a 'foreign language' in standard 11, 12 in Maharashtra

English language will no longer be a compulsory subject and will be considered as a ‘foreign language’ at the Junior College (JC) level (Classes 11 and 12) in Maharashtra.

This change is among the recommendations outlined in the draft State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for School Education (SE) from Class 3 to Class 12, published by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), according to a report in the Indian Express.

Subject options for Classes 11, 12

According to the proposed subject structure for standard 11 and 12, students will have the option to choose eight subjects, including two languages, environmental and physical education, and four subjects of their preference. The SCF aims to phase out the stream-specific (Arts, Commerce, Science) curriculum gradually.

One of the language choices must originate from India, as indicated by the SCF’s language chart, which features 17 indigenous Indian languages and nine foreign languages, with English being the primary one, the report said.

The proposed State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE) is unclear regarding the English language policy from classes 3 to 10, where English was previously compulsory. According to the suggested subject arrangements, classes 3 to 5 will transition from a three-language setup to a two-language setup. The primary language can either be the mother tongue or the state language (Marathi), while the secondary language can be any other language.

Subject scheme for Classes 7, 8

In the proposed subject scheme for classes 7 to 8, three languages are recommended without specifying the specific combination. For classes 9 and 10, it is mandated that two out of three languages be of Indian origin. This optional language choice has raised concerns among some education experts, who see it as contradictory to the Maharashtra government's 2021 mandate, which made Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools, the report said.

Additionally, the SCF is also being discussed for offering a shift towards a multi-disciplinary approach in junior college education. This shift would replace the conventional Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, allowing students the flexibility to choose subjects across various disciplines.

The report quoted Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson of the Maharashtra State School Principals’ Association, as saying that the public feedback on the draft is important, which would be available on SCERT’s official website until June 3.

Additionally, the SCF also suggests integrating the Indian Knowledge System into the curriculum, encompassing subjects such as yoga, ancient Indian technologies and science, and the historical contributions of India to modern mathematics.

Furthermore, classes 11 and 12 will feature a dedicated course focusing on the knowledge traditions and practices of India, the report said.