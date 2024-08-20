AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results out today, check details

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result on August 20, 2024. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can check their seat allotment results through the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The examination took place on May 6, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 8. The last date to raise an objection to the answer key was May 10, 2024, and the final AP ICET results were out on May 30, 2024.

The provisional allotment order and the college-wise allotment report have also been released.

What are the steps to check the AP ICET seat allotment results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check AP ICET seat allotment results 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Check for the "AP ICET 2024 Seat Allotment Result" link and click on it.

Enter your AP ICET hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Once you successfully submit your details, seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

You can download the letter and take a printout for future reference.

The AP ICET counselling will take place in multiple rounds and candidates who are not satisfied with their initial allotment can participate in subsequent rounds.

What is the next step after AP ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment?

Here are the steps for candidates to take steps after AP ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment:

First candidates who have been allotted a seat should report to the designated college within the specified timeframe. This will involve document verification and payment of the required fees. Candidates need to present all the necessary documents such as their AP ICET hall ticket, allotment letter and other relevant certificates, for verification at the college. After successful verification of documents, candidates should complete the fee payment to confirm the admission.

What are the allotment criteria for AP ICET 2024?

Multiple factors are responsible for the seat allotment for AP ICET 2024 such as the rank of candidates, college choices, seat availability, and criteria reservation. This process ensures that each candidate is allocated a seat in a college that aligns as closely as possible with their preference and qualifications.