The MBSE HSSLC results declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education today, May 21, 2024, at 12pm. Students can access the Mizoram Class 12 result link on the official site at mbse.edu.in. Students should enter their roll number and registration number in the result window to get their provisional MBSE 12th results online. The MBSE HSSLC Class 12th exam 2024 was officially held from February 28 to March 28, as stated in the schedule. For all registered candidates, the exam was held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mizoram HSSLC 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website of the board at mbse.edu.in or open mbseonline.com.

• On the homepage, tap on the active link that says,"MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result 2024".

• Key in your login details like roll number, registration number, etc. Verify and press on submit.

• The MBSE 12th result will be displayed on a fresh page.

• View the scores and download the results from the official website.

Mizoram HSSLC 2024: Details mentioned

• Name of the student

• Roll number of the student

• Subject-wise marks

• Name of the school

• Total marks

• Qualifying status.

• Marks obtained

• Percentage

• Rank.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Check via SMS

• Type an SMS in the given format: MBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER

• Send it to 5676750

• The Mizoram board HSSLC result will be provided on the similar number.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2024: Compartment exam

Students who have failed in one or more subjects on the MBSE HSSLC exam in 2024 are given a compartmental exam by the Mizoram board. Students can contact their particular schools for further notice to apply for the compartmental test 2024.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2024: Rechecking procedure

Students can apply for the reviewing and reevaluation process if they are disappointed with their Mizoram board 12th results. In That case, if a students' marks are changed due to scrutiny then an updated mark sheet will be provided through the specific schools.