AP SSC supplementary results 2023 released today on bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) supplementary examination results today, June 23, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh class 10th supplementary examination can check and download their AP SSC exam results on the official website, i.e., bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was held from June 2 to June 10 across different exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The overall pass percentage for the AP SSC class 10th exams this year was 72.26 per cent. Among all the passed students, 69.27 per cent were boys, and 75.38 per cent were girls. Parvathipuram district has the highest number of passing students, while Nandyala district stood last.

The Board of Andhra Pradesh AP SSC class 10 exams were held between April 3 to April 18, 2023. Around 6 lakh students appeared in the AP SSC class 10th exams this year. The AP SSC class 10th exam results were announced on May 6, 2023. Those students who failed to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in one or more AP SSC exams have to appear for these improvement tests.