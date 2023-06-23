Home / Education / News / AP SSC supplementary results 2023 released today on bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC supplementary results 2023 released today on bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC supplementary examination results were released today. Students can check their AP SSC result on the official website, i.e., bse.ap.gov.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
AP SSC supplementary examination results were announced today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) supplementary examination results today, June 23, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh class 10th supplementary examination can check and download their AP SSC exam results on the official website, i.e., bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC supplementary examination was held from June 2 to June 10 across different exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. 

The Board of Andhra Pradesh AP SSC class 10 exams were held between April 3 to April 18, 2023. Around 6 lakh students appeared in the AP SSC class 10th exams this year. The AP SSC class 10th exam results were announced on May 6, 2023. Those students who failed to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in one or more AP SSC exams have to appear for these improvement tests.
The overall pass percentage for the AP SSC class 10th exams this year was 72.26 per cent. Among all the passed students, 69.27 per cent were boys, and 75.38 per cent were girls. Parvathipuram district has the highest number of passing students, while Nandyala district stood last.

How to check the AP SSC supplementary examination 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check and download your supplementary examination 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP SSC, i.e., bse.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Check and click on the "SSC result for supplementary examination 2023" on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates need to submit their login details and click on submit button.
Step 4:  The AP SSC examination 2023 result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check your result and download it for future reference.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

Osmania University releases CPGET 2023 exam dates, check full schedule here

IISc Bangalore top Indian institute in THE's Asia University Rankings 2023

72% students prolong studies to improve their career prospects: Survey

1,500 children from Manipur have enrolled in Mizoram schools: Official

HP CM announces Rs 20 lakh education loan for underprivileged students

Topics :Andhra Pradeshboard examsexam results

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story