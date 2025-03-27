Assam Gunotsav results 2025 out today at gunotsav2025.in; steps to check

Assam Gunotsav results 2025: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the much-anticipated Gunotsav 2025 results today, March 27 (Thursday). The event was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati's Panjabari from 11:30 am onwards marking a significant milestone in the state government's education reform efforts.

The Assam Gunotsav Results 2025 will be released online on the official website- gunotsav2025.in. This education assessment initiative aims to enhance the quality of elementary and secondary education across the state.

Gunotsav plays a crucial role in identifying strengths and areas for improvement in the state's education system as lakhs of students from thousands of schools participate in the mega event.

Gunotsav Result 2025: Massive evaluation drive In Assam schools

Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared a post on her X handle stating that this year’s Gunotsav saw an extensive evaluation process. A staggering 17,585 external evaluators assessed the performance of 3,898,945 students across 44,077 schools, showcasing the immense scale of this initiative.

For those with exceptional performance, the Assam government will award tablets to 4,320 students and a Rs 25,000 cash prize to 11,594 schools for securing A+ grades.

While sharing the post on X, Pegu wrote, “The Government of Assam has been conducting Gunotsav since 2017 with the aim of providing quality education to every student in the state. This year, 38,98,945 students in 44,077 schools have been assessed. The results of Gunotsav 2025 will be announced on 27th March 2025 based on the evaluation conducted by a total of 17,585 external evaluators."

"Along with the results of Gunotsav 2025, as per the directive of Hon'ble Chief Minister, commendation awards will be given to the three districts selected for providing quality uniformity and conducting free, fair and transparent evaluation program this year," he concluded.

How to check Assam Gunotsav Results 2025 Scorecard?

Here are the simple steps to check and download theGunotsav 2025 results online:

Visit the official website, gunotsav2025.in.

On the home page, check for the Gunotsav Result 2025 links.

Enter the required login details. (11-digit UDISE School Code/credentials).

The result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Assam Gunotsav Results 2025 Direct Link:

What Is Gunotsav?

Gunotsav is the Assam government's flagship initiative aimed at ensuring the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools. Started in 2017, this year marks the 6th edition of this initiative. Over 2 crore students and 1 lakh external evaluators have participated in it.

The initiative has helped to increase A+ grades from 11.56% in 2017 to 35.76 % in 2024. Schools having D grades have decreased from 14.54 % in 2017 to 0.8 % in 2024.

This flagship initiative has enhanced the quality of school education and the evaluation follows a census-based model, assessing schools across four key areas:

Scholastic (learning outcomes) – 90% weightage

Co-scholastic and other activities – 5% weightage

Community participation and contributions – 5% weightage

Infrastructure availability and use (not included in grading)

According to the official website, “Gunotsav helps to identify learning gap/s of individual child and to take remedial measures accordingly. Remedial teaching on scholastic area has been provided on weak learning outcomes focusing on C & D grade schools. Based on Gunotsav result, infrastructural development like partition wall, electrification etc. have been done. Twinning between schools attaining A+ and A Grade with the schools attaining B & C so that the partnership can be utilized for good performing schools to support schools with specific needs and sharing of best practices.”

