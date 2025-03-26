CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper analysis 2025: Students call it moderate

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2025 analysis : The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2025 has been concluded. Students from across the country appeared for today's paper in their respective exam centres. The board exam class 12 was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. After the examination, students and subject experts have shared their views on today's CBSE accountancy question paper difficulty.

CBSE class 12 accountancyQuestion paper 2025: Students feedback Initial feedback from many students expressed relief after the exam as they found the cash-flow-related questions and case-based questions tricky, while others stated that the MCQs and theory-based questions were straightforward. The exam was manageable for those who had practised previous years’ question papers as time management was crucial throughout the exam.

CBSE class 12 accountancy paper 2025: What teachers, subject experts say?

Educators and subject experts stated that the class 12 accountancy exam was well-balanced across all sections. The exam tested students’ deep conceptual understanding with a good mix of theory and case-based questions.

"The introduction of a new six-mark question format in ‘Issue of Shares’ further enhanced the assessment, allowing the evaluation of analysis and synthesis skills. The structure of the paper was clear and concise, with adequate options in each section, providing students with enough opportunities to demonstrate their conceptual clarity and reasoning skills," he added. "Students with a strong understanding of accounting principles and logical reasoning skills had a fair chance to excel in this assessment," Mr Agrawal concluded. Ankur Agrawal, PGT Commerce JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said, "The Accountancy final question paper was moderate and comprehensive, offering a well-balanced mix of theoretical and application-based questions. It effectively tested students' conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. The paper adhered strictly to the NCERT syllabus, covering almost all crucial topics, including Types of Debentures, Partnership Act, and Issue of Shares." ALSO READ: CTET Exam Date 2025: When will it be held? Eligibility and how to apply The paper was tricky for students who relied on memorization. However, the experts said the accountancy paper was from the syllabus as expected.

CBSE class 12 Accountancy paper 2025: Important details

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Accountancy Exam Date March 26, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Total Marks 80

CBSE 12th Accountancy Question paper 2025: Marking scheme The examination is divided into two parts. In part A, all questions are mandatory, while part B offers two options - Analysis of Financial Statements and Computerised Accounting (Students have to answer any one of the given options). Question 1 to 16 and 27 to 30 carry 1 mark each and questions 17 to 20, 31and 32 carry 3 marks each. Questions from 21, 22 and 33 carry 4 marks each and questions from 23 to 26 and 34 carry 6 marks each. There is no overall choice, but an internal choice has been given in seven questions of one mark, two questions of three marks, one question of four marks and two questions of six marks.

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy paper: Minimum marks required

To clear CBSE class 12th accountancy paper, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks.

CBSE Class 12th results 2025

There is no official update about CBSE class 12th results 2025, however, the result is expected to be out in May 2025.

CBSE Class 12th Commerce 2025 Time Table

Class 12 students can check the examination dates for the Commerce stream here:

Subject Name Subject Code Exam date Entrepreneurship 66 February 15, 2025 Physical Education 48 February 17, 2025 Business Studies 54 February 22, 2025 Business Administration 833 February 23, 2025 Financial Markets Management 805 February 28, 2025 Cost Accounting 823 March 1, 2025 Legal Studies; Retail 74, 801 March 3, 2025 Mathematics 41 March 8, 2025 Applied Mathematics 241 March 8, 2025 English Elective 1 March 11, 2025 English Core 301 March 11, 2025 Hindi Elective 2 March 15, 2025 Hindi Core 302 March 15, 2025 Economics 30 March 19, 2025 Accountancy 55 March 26, 2025 Psychology 37 April 4, 2025

All examinations will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM.