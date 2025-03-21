BPSC exam calendar 2025 released: CCE 70th Mains exams to begin from Apr 25

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the calendar for the upcoming exams 2025 on its official website.

The BPSC has shared a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter), aspirants can check and download the tentative BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) Exam Calendar from the official X handle of the Commission.

The schedule contains several posts like Integrated CCE 70th, Assistant Professor (Physics), Assistant Curator/Research and Publication Officer, and more.

The BPSC preliminary exams for the Integrated CCE 70th were held on December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025. The BPSC preliminary exam results were out on January 23, 2025.

Now, the Integrated CCE 70th mains exam will be held between April 25 and 30. For several other posts, the Commission will announce the dates later. Such aspirants need to stay updated and check the official website–bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC exam calendar 2025: Key recruitment exam dates

Post Exam Dates Vacancies Integrated 70th CCE (Main Exam) April 25–30, 2025 2,035 Assistant Professor Physics Recruitment completion date - April 13, 2025 59 Judicial Member in State Consumer Disputes Commissions Preliminary Exam - May 3–5, 2025 57 Assistant Section Officer Preliminary Exam - July 13, 2025 41 Lower Division Clerk Exam Date - July 20, 2025 26 Mineral Development Officer Exam Date - August 9–10, 2025 15 Assistant Forest Conservator Exam Date - September 7–9, 2025 12 Assistant Engineer Combined Exam June 21–23, 2025 568 On January 23, BPSC released the PT results.

The commission released the PT result on January 23, 2024. A total of 328990 candidates appeared for the test out of which 21581 candidates cleared the preliminary test.

At one exam centre in Patna, the Bapu Exam Centre, a re-exam was conducted on January 4. The exam in Bapu Exam Centre was cancelled due to delays, lapses and student unrest on December 13.

Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams were held in several departments of State Medical College & Hospitals where the exam was held for 1711 vacancies.