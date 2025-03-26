SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can access and download the results through the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI preliminary exams began on February 22 and concluded on March 1, 2025, in different cities across the country. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Date and Time: According to previous result trends, the SBI Clerk result to be released at the end of March and the first week of April.

How to check and download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SBI clerk prelims results 2025:

Visit SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’ link.

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button to view your result 2025.

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

What is the final selection process for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam results 2025?

There are three steps involved in the SBI clerk selection process. Candidates who cleared the prelims will have to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains exam. The final selection will be based on marks obtained in the mains exam.

ALSO READ: CTET Exam Date 2025: When will it be held? Eligibility and how to apply The mains exam subjects include General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The final merit list will be prepared based on the mains exam result. After the mains exam, the document verification process takes place.

Also Read

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025: Salary details

Candidates selected for the Junior Associates posts will receive a competitive salary, along with other benefits. The starting basic pay is Rs 26,730, including two advance increments for graduates. The maximum salary for the post will be Rs 64,480.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper analysis 2025: Students call it moderate Apart from salary, employees are also entitled to allowances such as DA (Dearness Allowance), HRA (House Rent Allowance), and other perks.

What are the details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Prelims results 2025: