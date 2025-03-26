CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms

Candidates now have the option to modify their CUET UG 2025 application forms online through the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to modify registration forms is 11.50 PM on March 28, 2025.
Candidates seeking modification in the CUET UG 2025 application forms need to pay the required fee. According to the official notice, “It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Please note that excess payment made will not be refunded."
According to the schedule, the CUET UG 2025 will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025.
CUET correction window 2025 link
Here is the correction window link: cuet.nta.nic.in.
How to apply for CUET UG 2025 application correction?
Here are the simple steps to apply for CUET UG 2025 application correction: