REET answer key 2025 released: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) preliminary answer key was released today, March 25, 2025, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Examinees can obtain the answer key from the official websites, reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The PDF links for the REET Level 1 and Level 2 answer keys are available for direct download.

The board has made available the procedure for contesting or objecting, if any, to any errors, in addition to the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections must submit their requests during the specified objection window, which will open soon after the provisional key is made public, and include their supporting documentation.

REET 2025: Insights

On March 25, 2025, the Level 1 (First Shift) and Level 2 (Second and Third Shifts) provisional answer keys were posted on the REET website at www.reet2024.co.in. By midnight on March 31, 2025, candidates who want to contest any response must do so online. The board said it will not accept objections made offline.

The REET Level 1 and Level 2 question papers were previously made available on the official websites by RBSE. Following an assessment of the applicants' concerns, the final answer key will be released.

REET 2025 Answer Key: How to download?

• Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.

• Press on the REET Level 1 or Level 2 answer key download link.

• Fill in your login credentials if needed.

• The provisional answer key will be showcased on the screen.

• Download and save the answer key for future use.

REET 2025 Answer Key: How to raise objections?

• Go to the REET official website and press on the "OBJECTION ON ANSWER KEY" link.

• Fill in your roll number and date of birth.

• An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

• Verify the OTP to proceed.

• Some details from your online application such as name, Language-1, Language-2, and specialisation subject will be showcased.

• Choose your exam level (Level 1 or Level 2) before proceeding with the objection.

• Fill in your question booklet series and the question numbers you wish to challenge.

• Upload the essential documents as proof.

• Pick the answer provided in the provisional answer key and fill in what you believe to be the right answer.

• If you wish to challenge multiple questions, repeat the procedure for every question.

REET Answer Key 2025: Details mentioned

When the REET Level 1 Answer Key 2025 PDF and REET Level 2 Answer Key 2025 PDF are made available, applicants are encouraged to download them from the official website and review all of the information that is included in the answer key. The information listed on the answer key is as follows:

• Name of exam

• Question Paper Code

• Correct answers to all the questions

• Responses submitted by the candidates.

REET Answer Key 2025: Marking scheme

You can use the REET Answer Key to determine your score on the Level 1 and Level 2 exams when it is released. You can use the following parameters to determine your REET 2025 scores.

• +1 mark for each correct answer

• 0 marks for wrong answer

• -1/3 mark for each unanswered question.

Know everything about the level 1 and 2 in REET

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, or REET exam, is a basic requirement for teaching positions throughout the state. There are two papers in all: Level 1 and Level 2. Primary teachers who seek to teach Classes 1 through 5 must take the REET Level 1 test, and upper primary teachers who want to teach Classes 6 through 8 must take the REET Level 2 exam. Both level papers have different REET test patterns.