Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025 Out: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam announced the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results 2025 for the Constable (AB) Assam Commando Battalions today, March 27.

Candidates can check their results through the official SLPRB website, slprbassam.in using their login credentials.

The board has announced the recruitment drive, under number SLPRB/REC/CONST (AB)/CDO BN/648/2023/72 on October 6, 2023, which aims to fill a total of 164 Constable (AB) positions in the Assam Commando Battalion.

Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025: How to check the result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Assam Police Constable Commando PET Result 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website - slprbassam.in.

On the home page check for the 'Constable Commando PET results' link.

Enter your login details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Assam Police Constable Commando PET Results: What’s Next?

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the psychometric test round, which is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2025. As per SLPRB’s announcement, it will be held at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, as per SLPRB’s announcement. Those who clear PET will have to download their admit cards for the Psychometric Test from 11 am on April 2 at the SLPRB website.