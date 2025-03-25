JNV result 2025 Out: Today, March 25, 2025, the Jawahar Navodaya Samiti (JNS) released the results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Classes 6 and 9. Students can visit navodaya.gov.in, the official website, to view their scores.

All required documents must be submitted by the selected students at the designated JNVs. After the results are released, NVS will not offer the option to reevaluate the answer sheets. The students shall be granted admissions to JNVs in the district where they are studying. The dates of JNVST 2025 were January 18 for Class 6 and February 8 for Class 9.

JNV Class 6 and 9 Results 2025: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official portal at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2. Route to the "Results" section.

Step 3. Choose the relevant link for Class 6 or Class 9 JNVST Result 2025.

Step 4. Fill in the required credentials, including Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5. Send the details to view the result.

Step 6. Download and print the scorecard for future use.

All about the Jawahar Navodaya Samiti (JNS)

For admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), which are residential schools run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, students must take the JNVST, a national entrance exam. A written test is used in the selection process to assess students' academic potential.

Students who are chosen must finish the admissions requirements according to the timetable that their individual JNVs set. The official website will provide further information on the admissions and document verification processes. Parents and students can visit the closest JNV center or call the Jawahar Navodaya Samiti helpline with any questions or concerns.