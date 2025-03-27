Goa Board HSSC 2025 result out at results.gbshsegoa.net, steps to check

Goa HSSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the GBSHSE Class 12 results 2025 today at 5 pm.

The Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa, has announced the result at the conference hall today at 5 pm. Students can check their results through the official website results.gbshsegoa.net/#/ using their login credentials to access the results.

The HSSC exam 2025 was held from February 10 to March 1, 2025. A total of 17,686 regular students ( 8462 boys and 9224 girls) appeared for the exam held in 20 centres across the state.

Earlier, the board issued the official notice that reads, ‘The result of HSSC Public Examination March 2025 will be declared on 27/03/2025 at 5.00 p.m. in the Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim Goa.’

Goa board class 12 results 2025: Pass percentage

A total of 7,725 students have scored between 60% and 80% in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams, making it the highest number of students within this range. This year, 90.64% of students have passed the Goa Board HSSC exams, which is 5% higher as comapred to last year’s pass percentage.

How to check the Goa Board HSSC Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Goa Board HSSC result 2025:

Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the 'Goa Board HSSC Result 2025' link

A new page will appear on your screen.

Candidates need to enter their login details, including Seat Number, School Index, and Registration ID.

Once you enter the details, your Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Save and download the result for future reference.

Goa HSSC Result 2025: How to check results through SMS?

Candidates can also check Goa Class 12 results through SMS. Here are the steps for students to check the results:

Open an SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type “GOA12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 56263, 58888, or 5676750

Candidates can also type “GB12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 54242.

Goa Board 12th Result 2025: How to access results on Digilocker?

Goa Board Result 2025: Girls outshine boys This year's Goa Board Result has been cleared by 88.69% of boys and 92.42% of girls. Girls outperformed boys, showcasing their strong performance in the exams. Students can also check the Goa Class 12 Board Exam results 2025 through DigiLocker by creating an account (if not already). To check the results, they need to enter their login credentials like their roll number and date of birth.

Goa Board Results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

The HSSC 2025 mark sheet will contains the following details:

Student’s name

Seat number

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks and grades

Result status (pass/fail)

Students should review their mark sheets meticulously for any discrepancies. In case of errors, reach out to school authorities or the Goa Board for necessary corrections.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025: Alternative website links

Alternative websites to access Goa Board 12th results 2025 are;

gbshse.in

service1.gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 Time:

Goa Board 12th Result 2025: Marksheets available after March 29

After the result declaration today, students can download their Goa Board HSSC 2025 marksheets from school logins starting March 29, 2025.

Schools have access to the mark sheet via service1.gbshse.in. Students should ensure they collect their official marksheets from school after the download period begins.

