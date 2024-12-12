Assam aims to complete nearly 200K PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin houses by 2026

The Assam government has set a target to complete the construction works of nearly 2 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the state by 2026.

Assam Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI reporter, "Earlier our target was 20 lakh houses. Out of which we have already constructed 19.52 lakh houses. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us 1.72 lakh additional houses, and we have already completed the construction works of 10,000 houses.

"We hope that every eligible household in the state will get PMAY houses soon. Our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also told us that, if it is necessary, the Mukhya Mantri Awas Scheme will also be implemented," Dass said.

Earlier, with a focus on inclusive development and fulfilling the dream of "Housing for All" in the state, the Assam Budget 2024 earmarked a staggering Rs 600 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin to ensure shelter for every citizen.

The Assam minister further said, "As per our assessment, 6 lakh people of the state are yet to get houses. Out of 6 lakh, we have received 1.72 lakh houses, and every eligible household in the state will get houses if we get 5 lakh additional houses."

During the tenure of the current government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has completed 15 lakh houses, and had completed 4 lakh houses during the period of the previous government.

He also said the state government have constructed 19 clusters of PMAY in the state, including the country's biggest cluster with 115 houses in the Jaipur block in Dibrugarh district.

"We have constructed roads, and Amrit Sarovar installed solar power in this cluster, and it has now become the attraction of tourists. If we get more houses after 2026, then we will also complete the houses," Dass added.