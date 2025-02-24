BAMU Result 2025 out for UG, PG courses: Here's how to check and download

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has released the BAMU Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes Result 2025. Students who have appeared for the BA, BSc, BCom, MA, and MSc semester examinations can check and download their results through the official website, bamu.ac.in.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The officials shared a notice about the re-evaluation that reads, “Online applications for Re-checking, Re-assessment, Inspection of answer-book(s) and Procuring certified copy of answer-book(s) shall be made by the student through his/her e-suvidha account within stipulated time-period prescribed in the rule. Those application(s) received after the expiry of the stipulated period will not be entertained.".

The notice also mentioned that students can not seek admission to higher studies based on this result. The marks and result information must not be treated as a final or valid statement of marks.

How to check and download BAMU Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download BAMU Result 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at bamu.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the ‘Examination’ tab and click on ‘Results’ link.

Select your course and semester.

Then students need to enter their required details like the roll number mentioned on their admit card.

The final result will appear on your screen.

You can download and take a printout for future reference.

BAMU result 2025: Important abbreviations

Some students might face difficulties in understanding the meaning of some abbreviations. To help you with this, here are the meanings of some abbreviations, the ‘Programme Result’ means the Overall result of the entire Programme (e.g. BA, BCOM, BSC, BE, LLB, etc…). ‘Part Result’ means the result status at the end of a particular year, and Term Result or Semester-end Result means the status of results at the end of a particular semester.

About Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra's premier educational institution. It was founded in 1958 and named in honour of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The university offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes across diverse fields of study.