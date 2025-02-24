CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025: Student reactions and exam analysis

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Review: Important facts
|Exam Overview
|Particulars
|Date of Examination
|February 24, 2025
|Duration
|3 hours (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM)
|Total Marks
|80 (Theory)
|Format
|Offline, Pen and Paper Mode
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2025
12th GeoGraphy Section-wise Distribution of Questions & Marks
- Section A contained multiple-choice questions and each question carried one mark.
- Section B contained two source-based questions, carrying three marks each.
- Section C had four questions that students needed to answer in 80 to 100 words and each question carried three marks.
- Section D had five long answer questions that needed to be answered in around 120 to 150 words and each question carried 5 marks.
- The last part, Section E, had two map-based questions of 5 marks each.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: Student reactions
Students who appeared for the examination mentioned that the map-based questions were straightforward and aligned with the expected topics. Many students opined that the diagram-based questions were slightly challenging.
Moneycontrol quoted a student’s reaction who said, "The map section was easy, but the graph-based questions required careful analysis."
Many students said that the class 12th Geography question paper was “moderate” in difficulty.
One of the students mentioned that most of the questions in the exam were from the NCERT textbook and he also added that the paper was manageable for those who prepared thoroughly.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam: Teachers’ analysis
Educators and subject experts appreciate CBSE for a balanced and comprehensive class 12th Geography question paper. They also highlighted the importance of time management during the exam.
Emphasising time management during the examination, one teacher mentioned that students who practised last year's question paper and mock test might have found it easier to manage time effectively during today's examination.