CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025: Student reactions and exam analysis

Students who appeared for the examination mentioned that the map-based questions were straightforward and aligned with the expected topics. Many students opined that the diagram-based questions were slightly challenging.

Moneycontrol quoted a student’s reaction who said, "The map section was easy, but the graph-based questions required careful analysis."

Many students said that the class 12th Geography question paper was “moderate” in difficulty.

One of the students mentioned that most of the questions in the exam were from the NCERT textbook and he also added that the paper was manageable for those who prepared thoroughly.