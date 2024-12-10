Berhampur University Result 2024 released; here's how to check and download

Berhampur University announced the semester results of multiple courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. Students who appeared for these examinations can check their BU Results 2024 through the official website of the university, buodisha.edu.in.

The students who participated in this examination can check and download their BU results by entering their roll number in the website.

Berhampur University Results 2024

According to the recent update, Berhampur University shared results for different semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their results through the official website, i.e., buodisha.edu.in.

How to Check Berhampur University Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download BU Results 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website of the university - buodisha.edu.in

On the home page, check for the ‘Examination Result’.

Click on UG and PG Results.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number.

Once you enter your details, your result will appear on your screen.

You can download the results for future reference.

Established in 1967, Berhampur University is based in Brahmapur, Odisha. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).