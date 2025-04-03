Bihar Board 10 Result 2025 scrutiny process to begin tomorrow. Details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the application process for the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 202 5 Scrutiny tomorrow, April 4, 2025. Students who are not happy with their BSEB 10th Marks 2025 can apply for scrutiny at the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com.

Bihar Board officially released the BSEB Class 10 Result 2025 on March 29, 2025. However, students who are not happy with their marks and want to challenge the marking scheme in one or more subjects can apply for the BSEB 10th Result 2025 Scrutiny Process.

BSEB Class 10 Result 2025: When will the scrutiny process begin?

The board will begin the scrutiny application process on April 4, 2025, and the window will close on April 12, 2025. Students can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets by visiting the official website, i.e. matric.bsebscrutiny.com.

BSEB Class 10 Result 2025: Where to apply for the scrutiny?

The class 10th board students can apply for their answer sheet scrutiny through the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com.

BSEB matric scrutiny process 2025: Key points

The scrutiny process involves the re-evaluation of BSEB Class 10 answer sheets 2025 based on the following specific provisions:

If answer sheet pages are not numbered, they will be corrected.

In case there are any errors in the calculation of the total marks, it will also be corrected.

If any answer or section of the answer is underevaluated, it will be re-evaluated, and the marks will be adjusted accordingly.

After scrutiny, students' results experience an increase, decrease, or no change in the marks.

BSEB Class 10th Scrutiny 2025: Important Dates

Scrutiny Application Start Date April 4, 2025 Scrutiny Application End Date April 12, 2025 Fee for Scrutiny INR 120 per subject Official Website for Scrutiny matric.bsebscrutiny.com

How to apply online for the BSEB 10th Result 2025 scrutiny process?

Here are the simple steps to apply for BSEB 10th Result 2025 scrutiny: