Home / Education / News / Over 50 foreign varsities applied to UGC for approval: Pradhan in RS

Over 50 foreign varsities applied to UGC for approval: Pradhan in RS

Pradhan said that over 50 qualitative foreign universities are in talks with different state governments and have reached the UGC for permission

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan
Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said the University Act, 1956 says that UGC can amend its rules going by the needs of the time. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that three foreign universities are currently operating in the country and the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to grant approval to 50 qualitative foreign varsities in the coming times in the interest of students.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said the University Act, 1956 says that UGC can amend its rules going by the needs of the time.

"Around 14-15 lakh students of the country study abroad and a lot of our resources go into foreign land. Keeping that in view and to develop higher research within the country, it would be proper to bring in foreign universities. With this in mind, UGC has amended its rules," Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha.

He said not two but three foreign universities are operating in India currently. Over 50 qualitative foreign universities are in talks with different state governments and have reached the UGC for permission, he added.

"In the coming times, we will evaluate them on our standards and in the coming times we would grant them permission. This is in the interest of students," he asserted.

The minister said the government believed in the autonomy of institutions and would maintain that.

The minister was asked about raising penalties on varsities violating the rules that are operating in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When and where to check results and more

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 released at sdmis.nios.ac.in for class 10, 12 exams

Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more

Plaksha University launches Binny Bansal Institute for AI, robotics

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanUGCRajya Sabha

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story