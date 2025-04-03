SSC GD Result 2025 to be out soon at ssc.gov.in with merit list & cut-off

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will likely release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) soon. Candidates can check the results through the official website once it is announced. The commission has not confirmed the official date and time yet.

The SSC GD Constable Exam was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025, which included several segments on General Knowledge (GK), Language (English/Hindi), Mathematics, and Intelligence and Reasoning.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Marking scheme

The SSC GD Constable team contains 20 objective-type questions carrying two marks each. There will be 0.5 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Official website

Also Read: Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside Once the results are out, candidates can check the SSC GD Constable Results 2025 through the official website – ssc.gov.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC GD Constable Result 2025:

Step 1: First, visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, check for the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the “SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST" link.

Step 4: The SSC GD Result PDF will appear on your screen to download.

Step 5: Students need to search for their roll number in the pdf using Ctrl + F to search.

Step 6: Save the result for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: What’s next?

Candidates who successfully clear the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will qualify for the next round of selection, which includes:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

These tests aim to check candidates' physical fitness and medical suitability for the different roles available. The commission will update the dates and venues for these tests on its official SSC website.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Vacancies

There are a total of 39,481 vacancies available for Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Constable Cut-off 2025

The commission will also release the cut-off marks alongside the results. The cut-off marks will be released separately based on gender, category, and force-wise criteria. These scores will play a critical role in determining candidates’ eligibility for the next phase of recruitment.

SSC GD Constable: Pass percentage 2024

The SSC GD pass percentage 2024 was: