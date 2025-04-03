CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

CBSE special date sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced dates for special examinations for students who competed in national and international sporting events during the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025.

Students can check the CBSE special exam schedule at cbse.gov.in.

As per the CBSE special exam schedule, the CBSE will conduct class 10th exams that take place from April 7 to April 11, 2025, while the CBSE class 12th examination will be held on April 11, 2025.

All exams will be held in a single shift between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, based on the subject.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more The board will release fresh admit cards for classes 10 and 12th soon, that students need to carry along with valid ID proof. Students who fail to bring their CBSE admit card 2025 to the exam centre, would not be allowed to sit in the exam. Students are also advised to reach the exam centre by 10 am and must get 15 minutes of reading time before the commencement of the exam.

Also Read

CBSE Exam Schedule for Class 10

Date Time Subject Code Subject Name April 7, 2025

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

184

English Language & Literature

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 2 Hindi Course "A"

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 18 French

April 8, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 86 Science

April 9, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 87 Social Science

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course

April 11, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 85 Hindi Course "B"

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 122

Date Time Subject Code Subject Name April 11, 2025

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

301

English Core

43 Chemistry

48 Physical Education

2 Hindi Elective

302 Hindi Core

CBSE Board 10, 12 Special Exam 2025: Key Instructions for Students

Here are the key instructions about the CBSE Board's special exam 2025:

Schools must ensure all eligible students receive the updated exam details.

Students need to download fresh admit cards before the exam day.

Students need to report to their designated centres as per the original allotment.

This CBSE initiative aims to make sure that student-athletes do not face academic setbacks due to their participation in prestigious sports events. For more details, students or parents need to visit the official website.