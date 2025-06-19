Schools to stay shut in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack due to PM Modi's visit

Schools Closed in Bhubaneswa Tomorrow: Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit, the Odisha government has announced a school holiday in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, 2025. The decision was taken to manage the anticipated crowds and guarantee orderly operations throughout the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

As the city gets ready for a high-profile event, the decision is intended to ease traffic congestion and facilitate security procedures. In an official statement, the School and Mass Education Department announced the school holiday.

What does the official notification say about PM Modi's Odisha visit?

In an official announcement about the holiday, the School and Mass Education Department stressed the necessity of closing schools because of possible crowding.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will go to Bhubaneswar to attend a celebration commemorating the one-year anniversary of the BJP government in the state. The closure is emphasised in the notification as a necessary and preventative action to ensure safety of school children and the public.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, coordinating efforts to manage traffic, ensure public safety, and facilitate the Prime Minister’s procession without disruption. Given the political significance of Narendra Modi’s visit in the context of Odisha’s current landscape, the administration has assured that comprehensive security and logistical measures are firmly in place.

PM Modi's Odisha visit on June 20: Event details

It is planned that Modi will hold a roadshow and take part in a "Tiranga Yatra" after landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport at approximately 3:30 pm. To reach Janata Maidan, the location of the state government's anniversary celebration, the procession will travel along important major routes.

The roadshow, which will highlight the BJP’s continuous efforts and accomplishments over the last year, is anticipated to attract a huge audience.

PM Modi's Odisha visit: Other public meetings and projects

At 4:30 p.m., Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to speak at a public gathering and discuss the state's future plans and objectives. The state's "Vision Document for 2036," which details the long-term developmental objectives established by the state administration, will also be unveiled during the event. The program will also see the launch of a number of development initiatives targeted at improving Odisha's public services and infrastructure.

Central and state officials, MLAs, MPs, and party workers from all 147 assembly segments will participate in the anniversary celebrations, according to Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal. This large turnout highlights the event's importance as a platform for political unity and a show of the party's organisational power.