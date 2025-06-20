Home / Education / News / India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

The number will rise further, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the back of India's National Education Policy's thrust on research, innovation, and internationalisation.

IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:39 AM IST
India’s higher education institutes scaled up global rankings with a record 54 universities being pegged as the global best, according to QS World University Rankings in 2026. It is up from 46 in 2025 and 45 in 2024, making India’s representation the fourth-largest after the US, UK, and China.
 
The number will rise further, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the back of India’s National Education Policy’s thrust on research, innovation,  and internationalisation. “Our government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIRF also came out with India’s top research institutes on Thursday. 

Top 5 in research excellence  (Non-IT &  Non-Engineering) 2025 

  • IISc Bangalore
  • AIIMS, New Delhi
  • Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai
  • ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa-New Delhi
  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
 

Source: IIRF

 

Topics :Education ministryIndian educationEducational institutes

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:36 AM IST

