Uttar Pradesh govt to invest around ₹325 cr in digital education push

The broader aim is to modernise education infrastructure in urban areas, particularly in government schools, while expanding access for students from economically weaker sections.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest nearly ₹325 crore in creating a network of smart classrooms across the state to align school education with the growing digital ecosystem.
 
Under this initiative, the urban development department is developing more than 2,700 smart classrooms, of which nearly 1,780 are complete and operational.   
“We are taking urban education to a new dimension. These smart classrooms are not only connecting students with technology but also preparing them for the future,” said Amrit Abhijat, the department’s principal secretary.
 
The classrooms are equipped with interactive digital boards, multimedia content, and high-speed internet to deliver a more immersive and engaging learning experience. The broader aim is to modernise education infrastructure in urban areas, particularly in government schools, while expanding access for students from economically weaker sections. 
 
Officials say the initiative has led to a rise in attendance and enrollment in urban government schools. A large share of the completed classrooms have been developed under the Smart City Mission at a sanctioned cost of ₹160 crore.
 
Additional classrooms have been built under other government schemes. Around 190 have been set up through the Kayakalp initiative with an investment of ₹58 crore. The Aspirational Cities Programme has sanctioned 913 classrooms at a cost of ₹30 crore. The CM Abhyudaya Composite School Scheme is supporting the construction of 25 specialised classrooms, while 13 classrooms have been approved under the Vaishvik Nagaroday Yojana.
 
Launched in 2022, the smart classroom campaign has made rapid progress, with over 65 per cent of the approved infrastructure now operational. According to state estimates, the enrollment rate in urban government schools has climbed to nearly 60 per cent — roughly 15 per cent higher than the national average.
 
State officials also report that the use of technology in classrooms has significantly improved student learning outcomes and helped reduce dropout rates.
 

Topics :Education NewsUttar Pradeshdigital education

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

