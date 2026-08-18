Bihar STET 2026 registration begins for paper 1 & 2; check dates and more

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 registration process has begun, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates can apply online via the official STET portal if they want to work as secondary or senior secondary teachers in Bihar.

There are two papers in the test. Candidates intending to teach Classes 9 and 10 should use Paper 1, and those wanting to teach Classes 11 and 12 should use Paper 2. Before submitting their applications, candidates should thoroughly review the educational criteria.

How to apply for the Bihar STET 2026?

· Visit the official Bihar STET website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

· Click on the Bihar STET 2026 registration link. · Fill in the required personal and registration details. · Log in using the credentials generated during registration. · End the application form with the required academic and other details. · Choose the relevant paper or papers. · Pay the applicable application fee. · Submit the form and check all details carefully. ALSO READ: IGNOU July 2026 registration last date extended to Aug 31, check details · Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for later use.

Bihar STET 2026 Eligibility Criteria Applicants must have a B.Ed. and a graduation degree with at least 50% in the relevant topic in order to be eligible for Paper 1.A master's degree in the relevant field and a B.Ed. are required for Paper 2. Additionally, individuals with a B.Ed. in computer science have been granted a separate provision. A 5% relaxation in the required educational qualification is available to candidates who fall into the SC, ST, EBC, BC, and PwBD categories. ALSO READ: Delhi Neet protests: SC to form panel to probe police excess allegations Before submitting an application, candidates are urged to review the comprehensive notification, especially with regard to subject-specific eligibility conditions.

Bihar STET 2026 registration fee The number of papers chosen and the candidate's category determine the Bihar STET application fee. When filling out the application, candidates should be careful to choose the appropriate paper and category. The fees for papers 1 and 2 are listed below: · Unreserved, EWS and OBC (₹960)- ₹1,440 · SC, ST and PwBD (₹760) - ₹1,140. Inside the Bihar STET 2026 registration Before submitting the application, candidates should carefully check their name, educational qualifications, category, subject choice and other information. Any discrepancy in the application could lead to issues later on. Additionally, until the hiring procedure is finished, it is advised to store the downloaded confirmation page and payment receipt securely.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-step guide to apply and more Candidates should rely on the most recent notification available on the official website for any updates or modifications as STET-related notices are currently displayed on the official BSEB STET portal. About the Bihar STET Paper 1 and Paper 2 For applicants hoping to work as secondary and senior secondary teachers in Bihar, the Bihar STET is a crucial eligibility test. According to the latest registration notification, qualified candidates must complete the process by the deadline. By paying the relevant combined fee, candidates who satisfy the qualifying requirements for both levels may apply for both papers. Different teaching levels are addressed by the two papers.