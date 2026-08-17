CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-step guide to apply and more
The CBSE Class 10 re-evaluation and verification of marks application window has opened. Students can now apply for anything through the official website cbse.gov.in
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The Class 10 re-evaluation and mark verification web link is currently operational. The CBSE official website offers it for both main and secondary board exams. Before asking for a re-evaluation, candidates should review their scanned answer books.
After the procedure, the marks could increase, decrease, or stay the same. When requesting a mark verification or re-evaluation, students must pay a fee. Until August 19, 2026, students who previously received their answer books may now request a re-evaluation and mark verification.
How to apply for CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026?
· Candidates can log in to their account to get and review the scanned answer book.
· Compare the answers with the question paper and marking scheme.
· Visit cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.
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· Click on the apply link.
· Fill in the answer book application ID, roll number, school number, centre number and captcha code.
· Choose the exam and subject for verification or re-evaluation.
· Choose the full question and mention the reason for the request.
· Make the payment of the applicable fee and submit the request online.
· Check the status and result on the same candidate login account.
CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation and Verification 2026 fees
The re-evaluation charge is ₹100, and the CBSE Class 10 verification of marks fee is ₹300. Students may ask for verification or re-evaluation for a single answer book if they took the subject in both the Main and Second Board exams.
Difference between Re-Evaluation and Verification of Marks?
While verification of marks guarantees whether the scores you have earned are correctly assigned to you or not, re-evaluation is a thorough process that entails rechecking specific responses.
Verification recalculates the total score, verifies that all questions have received marks, and determines whether the answer book's front page accurately displays the total marks.
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:54 PM IST