Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, and Everything

Book Lovers Day is celebrated yearly to celebrate the joy of learning, and reading and the curiosity that books create in the minds of people. Books are our dearest companions as they help us grow and learn, expand our imagination and understanding of our world. Be it fiction, non-fiction or informative books, these printed words together can make us travel the planet without moving an inch with a bunch of knowledge in it.

If you're a book lover, you realise that it is so fascinating to be stuck into a good story consistently, whether it's a brief novel, poem, or a suspense thriller. On August 9th, readers can get together whether in the library or anywhere to channel their vast excitement for books into one enormous intellectual party. People are urged to keep away their phones and take up a book today to get some interesting facts.

Book Lovers day: History Books came into existence in many formats, including tablets, engravings, and manuscripts before the formation of paper. Each culture has its own framework for documenting the previous. Around 3500 B.C., Mesopotamians cut symbols onto clay tablets utilising a pointed tool produced using the calamus plant's stem which is known as Cuneiform.





Also Read: National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage In 1436, the printing press was established in Germany by Johannes Gutenberg with the intention of printing books of Bibles. But, soon the press started to be utilised for printing different things and one of them was books. The printing press, computer and typewriter over the entire course of time has contributed enormously to how books are seen, printed, and marketed.

Although the scrolls from the 4th century B.C. are often referred to as the earliest books, the ancient collected book is "The Diamond Sutra," published in China on May 11, year 856.

National Book Lovers Day: Importance Reading assists us with growing our thoughts and space for more current experiences to happen to us. There are no side-effects or bad impacts of reading. They also assist us with thinking further with new viewpoints. This hobby is the most loved among the public, and a way to approach to remove ourselves from the real world.

This day is praised by book lovers for bringing back the habit for reading and appreciating books for the sole motivation behind learning and hunting for information.

Lovers Day 2023: Quotes

• "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader": Margaret Fuller

• "A word after a word after a word is a power": Margaret Atwood

• "Books are a uniquely portable magic:" Stephen King on 'A Memoir of the Craft’

• "Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you": Carlos Ruiz Zafón on 'The Shadow of the Wind'.

• "Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world": Napoleon Bonaparte.