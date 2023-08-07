NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MSC) is set to release NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment today, i.e., August 7. The official round 1 allotment letter can be downloaded from mcc.nic.in.

The MCC will release the seat allotment result for the first round for admission to 50 per cent of All India quota seats in MD, MS programmes.

Students who qualified National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies and have applied for all-India quota counselling can check the seat allotment result on mcc.nic.in after the result is announced.

According to the schedule issued, the NEET PG round 1 counselling registration process is already completed from July 27 to August 03. Now, the committee will announce the seat allotment result on the official portal. Once the result is released, the shortlisted candidates have to submit the required document on the official MCC portal by August 08, 2023.

Thereafter, the shortlisted candidates need to report to the allotted colleges between August 08 to August 14 to complete the admission process. Every candidate must know that there are three rounds of counselling, and the third round will be the stray or vacant round.

How to check NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result?

Here are the simple steps to check the NEET PG seat allotment result:

Visit the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in

On the home page, click on the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link.

Then a pdf file will open on your screen with the name of the shortlisted candidates.

Check for your name on the shortlisted list.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the documents required for NEET PG round 1 seat allotment?

Here is the list of documents required for NEET PG round 1 seat allotment: